On one of the coldest days of the year, police in southern Minnesota are out searching for a 31-year-old woman who went missing Wednesday.

Leigh Elizabeth Meska hasn’t been seen since she left her Goodview, Minn., home near Winona at 6:30 a.m. Wednesday to drive to work in Rochester, authorities said. She was reported missing after she didn’t show up at work. With the extreme subzero temperatures of this week, authorities issued a missing person alert Thursday, asking for the public’s help.

A State Patrol helicopter searched the area around Interstate 90 and several local highways, but didn’t see any sign of Meska’s car. More than a dozen officers from Goodview, the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office and the Winona County Sheriff’s Office were out driving roads Thursday looking for any sign of Meska.

“We have a lot of manpower behind this,” Winona County Sheriff Ron Ganrude said Thursday. “Hope we find her soon.”

Blowing snow made roads slick Wednesday morning, but Ganrude said the conditions weren’t unusual for January and Meska was familiar with the area. Her cellphone pinged in Olmsted County on Wednesday, Ganrude said.

Meska was driving a 2014 gray Chevrolet Impala with Minnesota plates, 136MWK. She is about 5 feet tall with green eyes and brown hair, and was wearing a sweater with black leggings and a red jacket.

Anyone with information is asked to call Goodview Police at 507-452-1500.