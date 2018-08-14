A southern Minnesota resident is charged with pointing a gun at two young girls and threatening to shoot them if they didn’t get off his lawn.

Scott D. Johnston, 59, of North Mankato, was charged Monday in Nicollet County District Court with second-degree assault and making terroristic threats in connection with the incident Friday outside his home in the 200 block of Cross Street.

Johnston pointed a gun at girls ages 8 and 9, and was “threatening to shoot them if they didn’t stop playing on his lawn,” a statement from police read.

Johnston was arrested upon his surrender about 12:10 a.m. Saturday after a standoff with police lasting more than 4 hours. A gun was recovered, police told the Mankato Free Press.