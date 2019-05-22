A suspected car thief crashed his vehicle into a Maplewood home late Tuesday, before engaging in a standoff with police.

Crisis negotiators are on the scene trying to coax the armed suspect out of the vehicle, authorities said.

Map: Crash, standoff in Maplewood Map: Crash, standoff in Maplewood

St. Paul police tried to pull over the stolen car near Larpenteur Avenue around 9:30 p.m., but the driver sped away. He eventually crashed into the back of a house on the 1700 block of Sylvan Street in Maplewood, said St. Paul police spokesman Steve Linders.

It doesn’t appear that anyone was injured, but several residents were evacuated. The department is asking that people avoid the area.

Officers from St. Paul, Maplewood and Roseville police departments are now on the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back at Startribune.com for updates.