Minneapolis police are investigating an overnight shooting Friday in the Marcy-Holmes neighborhood that left a man with serious, but non-life threatening injuries, officials said.

A police spokesman said that the victim, whose age and identity haven't been released, walked into the Hennepin County Medical Center (HCMC) with a gunshot wound. Officers learned that the man had been in the 400 block of 8th Street SE when an unknown suspect or suspects shot at him, according to the spokesman, officer Garrett Parten. His injuries are considered noncritical, Parten said.

The incident happened about 12:30 a.m. Friday.

As of Friday afternoon, no arrests had been announced.