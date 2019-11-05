Edina police say a juvenile was responsible for graffiti on school property in recent days that featured a Nazi swastika and a depiction of genitalia.

It was done in chalk, police explained Tuesday, one day after the imagery was discovered Saturday on wall of a shed behind Concord Elementary School.

School District surveillance video was reviewed, leading officials to a juvenile being identified as the person responsible. The youth was interviewed Tuesday and confessed to the temporary defacing of the property just south of the high school football field and the Edina Community Center, police said.

“Because there was no permanent damage to the School District’s property, there was not a crime with which to charge the juvenile,” a statement from police read.

Along with drawings of the swastika and a phallic symbol, the graffiti also included the letters TOE. A police officer photographed the graffiti, washed it off and alerted school resource officers.

“Swastikas are offensive and not condoned in our community,” City Manager Scott Neal said Tuesday. “Incidents such as this do not reflect the sentiments of the community. We must continue to work together to make Edina welcoming for all.”