Police have identified the University of St. Thomas students involved in a dormitory shooting that left one of them hospitalized with a head wound.

The injured student, 22-year-old English major Paul J. Rousseau, of Maple Grove, required surgery and was reported to be in fair condition Monday evening at Regions Hospital after being struck Friday night in his Flynn Hall room by gunfire that came from another room.

The student who fired the gun, a 22-year-old man from Hermantown, Minn., has not been charged in connection with what St. Paul police classified in its incident report as a reckless discharge of a firearm. Police identified the student, but the Star Tribune generally does not name suspects before they are charged.

Police said in the report that the shooting about 8:15 p.m. was “accidental” and that “the suspect was ... interviewed and was cooperative throughout.”

Weapons are not allowed “on university property except where possession of a weapon is a requirement of an individual’s job,” according to the school’s website. Violation of that rule carries punishment up to expulsion.

University spokeswoman Janet Swiecichowski said Tuesday the student who fired the gun is no longer on school property, a move that assures that others “are not going to bump into him on campus.”

Swiecichowski called the shooting an “unsettling situation” for the university and emphasized that weapons not only are prohibited from campus but are dangerous and need to be reported to authorities.