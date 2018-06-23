Police shot and killed a man they say was firing a handgun late Saturday afternoon in north Minneapolis.

According to police, at least two 911 callers reported just before 5:30 p.m. that a man was walking in the 4700 block of Bryant Avenue N. firing a silver 9mm handgun into the air and into the ground. The callers provided a detailed description of the suspect and his clothing, they said.

Officers located the man and a “foot chase ensued that ended in shots being fired,” police said. The man died at the spot where he was shot in the alley between Aldrich and Bryant avenues N.

Family members identified the man as Thurman Blevins, 30. According to family member Kaya Kelly, officers opened fire as Blevins was trying to run away from them.

Kelly said that Blevins had a bottle in his hand and was with his girlfriend and walking to Kelly’s house when police arrived.

After the shooting, Kelly said, she told Blevin’s girlfriend to call police. “I don’t know if I can call the police if the police are the ones who shot him,” the girlfriend told Kelly.

Minneapolis police responded to the scene of an officer-involved shooting which took place in an alley on N. 47th Avenue between Bryant Avenue N. and Aldrich Avenue N. on Saturday, June 23, in Minneapolis.

Police maintained a heavy presence in the area late Saturday, and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension was to join the investigation.

James Senkiw, who lives in the 4700 block of Aldrich Avenue N., said he was listening to a police scanner around 5 p.m. when he heard that two people had called 911 to report a man walking down the alley with a gun. Minutes later, he heard a number of shots fired.

“It sounded like firecrackers. That’s how many shots,” Senkiw said.