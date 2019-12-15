Police shot and killed a man early Sunday in north Minneapolis while responding to a report of a domestic assault that included at least one gunshot directed at officers, authorities said.

The shooting occurred outside a home in the 3100 block of Thomas Avenue N. after officers were called about 3:09 a.m., said police spokesman John Elder.

While en route, officers learned that a shot had been fired inside the home and after arriving, a brief standoff occurred with the suspect, who initially refused to come leave the residence, Elder said.

"Officers had spoken with him on the phone," Elder said, adding that the man eventually agreed and came outside.

What happened next remains murky, but police say the man shot once at the officers, who returned fire, striking him an undetermined number of times.

The man, whose identity hasn't yet been released, was taken by ambulance to North Memorial Health Hospital in critical condition, Elder said. He later died, the spokesman said.

No officers involved were injured, Elder said. He added that he didn't know how many officers fired their weapons or how many had been placed on administrative leave in keeping with department policy in officer-involved shootings.

According to emergency dispatch audio, a 911 caller said her father fired a gunshot inside the home but no one was hit. Police later were alerted to "at least a couple long guns in the house," according to the audio.

A dispatcher also informed officers that the caller's 70-year-old grandmother was the only other person in the home.

When officers arrived at the scene, they radioed back that they were talking with family members.

"We still have the 70-year-old grandmother in the house; it's unknown if she has any injuries," one officer is heard saying on the audio. "The other occupants were leaving the house when they heard shots."

Police at one point radioed that they were going to try to make contact with the man, while calling other squads to the scene to help set up a perimeter around the home.

This was the second police shooting this year in the city. The first such episode unfolded in early August under similar circumstances, with officers shooting a man who had fired a gun in a domestic incident.

The man, Mario Benjamin, was killed after reportedly shooting his longtime girlfriend.