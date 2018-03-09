A city staff report said RBC Wealth Management is set to anchor the office space in the $330 million, 33-story tower that United Properties wants to build in downtown Minneapolis on what is commonly referred to as the Nicollet Hotel Block.

The report for the city’s economic development and regulatory services committee also outlines how the office space will align with a proposed Four Seasons Hotel and condos.

RBC has been rumored for months to be looking to move from its downtown offices on South 6th Street. The firm did not immediately comment on the report.

The Four Seasons would have 275 rooms and take up a large portion of the tower being built on what is now a surface parking lot. Eighteen condominiums would be located on the top five floors of the building.

The Nicollet Hotel Block, a 1.7-acre city-owned site on the corner of 3rd Street and Hennepin Avenue at the north end of Nicollet Mall, is named after the 18-story hotel that once occupied the block. After the hotel was demolished in 1991, the site has been used as a parking lot.

Besides lobby areas, a restaurant and plaza are planned for the ground floor. The second floor would have an open atrium, hotel ballroom and conference center.

Amenities, along with a hotel pool and bar area, would be built on third floor. Three other floors would be available for other office users. There would be a total of 540 underground parking stalls for the building.

The tower would be connected via skyway to the Hennepin County Central Library across 3rd Street. United Properties is also in talks with Hennepin County and the Opus Group on another skyway connection that would cross Nicollet Mall from the library to Opus’ under-construction 365 Nicollet apartment tower.

United Properties on Friday declined to comment on the report.

The redevelopment contract for the project is on the agenda for the March 13 economic development and regulatory services committee meeting. Multiple extensions have been granted to secure financing for the development.

United Properties has completed a letter of intent with RBC to be an office tenant at the building, the plans said. RBC anticipates to occupy between 310,000 square feet and 370,000 square feet. A final lease agreement is expected to be reached later this month.

The contract with the city, if approved, would be contingent upon United Properties providing evidence that the lease with RBC had been executed. United Properties already has a commitment from Four Seasons Hotel.

The purchase price for the property would be $10.4 million. United Properties has already paid the city $300,000 in fees for the extensions which will be credited toward the purchase.

According to the documents, the anticipated closing would be in December. Land use applications would be due by August, and if they are not submitted, the city would have the option to cancel the contract.