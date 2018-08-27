A new proposal to manage floods on the Red River would reduce the levels of high water at Fargo-Moorhead, but not eliminate flooding altogether, according to state officials, who say it also provides a more equitable distribution of inundated lands between North Dakota and Minnesota.

The so called Plan B would replace a bitterly-fought flood control plan created by Fargo and other local officials in North Dakota and the Army Corps of Engineers, which was thrown out by a federal judge last year after Minnesota objected.

The new plan would require higher levees in Fargo, but also calls for a less risky dam upstream from Fargo-Moorhead. A 30-mile channel to divert floodwaters around the west side of the city would remain in the project.

“This would reduce flood damages and flood risk in the (Fargo Moorhead) urban area, but it would not completely eliminate flood risk,” according to a summary of the project released Monday by the Minnesota Department of Naturual Resources (DNR). But it would “reduce flood stages on the Red River,” it said.

Cost estimates for the new plan were not immediately available.

The proposal “is designed to make sure we look at every aspect of the issue,” said Del Rae Williams, Mayor of Moorhead and chair of the Flood Diverstion Authority board. “The approach helps … find a balance between providing flood protection and the associated impacts.”

The new plan calls for 20 miles of dam and embankment levees on both sides of the Red River upstream from the cites. During a flood, it would divert portions the of the Red, Wild Rice, Sheyenne and Maple rivers around the urban areas. If constructed, it would mean that instead of reaching a flood peak level of 41.5 feet at Fargo, the highest level reached in 2009, the river would top out at 37 feet.

The Red has flooded 51 of the past 113 years, causing millions of dollars in damage to homes and businesses around Fargo and the region. Across the river, Moorhead sits 4 feet higher and is protected by $130 million worth of walls, dikes and levees that Minnesota has put in place over the years.

After the 2009 flood, local North Dakota governments asked the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to come up with a long-term plan.

Its original plan would have carved a 36-mile ditch around Fargo and built flood control dams across the Wild Rice and Red rivers. In the event of a flood, water from the Red and its five tributaries would be diverted away from Fargo — the region’s bustling economic hub — and into miles of North Dakota and Minnesota farmland and prairie.

North Dakota would have paid $1.2 billion of the cost and Minnesota would have paid $100 million.

Minnesota officials refused to provide a permit for the dam, and last year, after lengthy litigation, U.S. District Court Judge Jack Tunheim sided with the state and halted the project.

DNR Commissioner Tom Landwehr said the new plan will still require more analysis. The draft environmental impact statement released Monday is entirely separate from the DNR’s decision on whether to issue a permit approving the project, he said.

“I want to emphasize that Minnesota continues to support enhanced flood risk management for the developed portion of the Fargo-Moorhead area that can meet Minnesota state standards,” Landwehr said.

The DNR is conducting its review concurrently with its Diversion Authority’s permit application for its project. The DNR is expected to complete its review by the winter of 2018, and decide on the permit after that.