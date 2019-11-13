Four-star prospects Jamal Mashburn Jr. and Martice Mitchell officially became members of Richard Pitino’s 2020 recruiting class with the Gophers to open the early signing period Wednesday.

Pitino has signed multiple four-star recruits in the same class for the third straight year.

Mashburn, the son of former Kentucky standout and NBA forward Jamal Mashburn, is a 6-foot-2 combo guard for Brewster Academy in New Hampshire. The Miami native is ranked No. 87 in the 2020 class by 247Sports.com.

“Jamal is one of the top scorers in his class,” Pitino said in a statement. “He has unlimited range and competes every second he gets on the court. Jamal is one of the hardest workers in the country. He will be a tremendous addition to our basketball program on and off the court.”

The 6-10, 190-pound Mitchell plays for Chicago Heights Bloom High school and is ranked No. 127 in the 2020 class in 247Sports.com’s composite rankings. He averaged 11 points, nine rebounds and three blocks on one of the top teams in Illinois last season.

“Martice has phenomenal potential,” Pitino said. “He can score inside and out. He’s versatile and has tremendous length. Every time I saw him he got better and better. He will be a terrific student athlete and will fit in right away into our locker room.”

Pitino's two-member 2020 class ranked 44th nationally and seventh in the Big Ten as of Wednesday, but the Gophers still have one scholarship available.

Prior Lake five-star senior forward Dawson Garcia will make his decision by the last day of the early signing period on Nov. 20. Garcia said Wednesday he narrowed his finalists down to Marquette, Minnesota, Indiana and Memphis.

Hopkins four-star senior guard Kerwin Walton, who has been offered by the Gophers, said he will wait until the late period in the spring to sign. Walton visits Vanderbilt this weekend.

