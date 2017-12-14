The third of three big-name music acts to perform at the Armory in Minneapolis in the run-up to Super Bowl LII will be Pink, promoters announced Thursday.

Pink will perform Feb. 2 at “Nomadic Live!” ahead of the Feb. 4 NFL championship game a few blocks away at U.S. Bank Stadium. Jennifer Lopez is booked for Feb. 3, and Imagine Dragons takes the stage on Feb. 1.

General admission tickets for Pink go on sale for $225 (plus fees) starting Tuesday through Ticketmaster.com. Tickets are also on sale with different VIP game ticket packages.

Just five weeks or so later, Pink comes back for a concert at the much larger Xcel Energy Center on March 12.

After decades of deterioration, the historic Armory is being remade into a hi-fi entertainment venue in time for the big game. Capacity is pegged at roughly 8,000.

The stage will be on the northeastern part of the building, with a stage for a DJ on the opposite side. The floor is expected to fit about 4,000 standing guests and there will be two levels of open balconies on the sides. Two levels of parking will also be available in the building.