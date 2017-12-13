Add another big name to the list of music acts braving Minnesota’s low temperatures to play a high-buck concert during Super Bowl week: “Radioactive” rockers Imagine Dragons will hit the Armory in Minneapolis on the Thursday night before the big game, Feb. 1.

General-admission tickets to the 7 p.m. show — part of the Club Nomadic concert series presented by NFL affiliate Nomadic Entertainment — will be available to the general public for $175 starting Friday at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster. Tickets are also on sale with different VIP game ticket packages.

Rapper Machine Gun Kelly and newcomer Mura Masa will open the concert, a promotional party for video game company EA Sports. The event is now the first in the music series at the Armory that also includes Jennifer Lopez on Saturday, Feb. 3, plus more acts to be named for Feb. 2 and game day Feb. 4.

After decades of deterioration, the historic Armory is being remade into a hi-fi entertainment venue in time for SBLII. The 8,000-or-so-capacity venue is located two blocks from U.S. Bank Stadium, where the football game is being held.

Imagine Dragons also came to Minneapolis to perform in 2014 when the Major League Baseball All-Star Game was held at Target Field. The anthemic Las Vegas band last played in town to a sold-out crowd at Xcel Energy Center in October following a string of Top 40 hits off its latest album, including “Believer” and “Thunder.”

@ChrisRstrib