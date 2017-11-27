Now that she’s not tied up with “American Idol” anymore, Jennifer Lopez is latching onto the most American of sporting events: The pop singer turned actress turned TV judge has been announced as the headliner for DirecTV Now Super Saturday Night concert taking place the night before the Super Bowl, Feb. 3., at the Armory in downtown Minneapolis.

As was the case last year when Taylor Swift performed for Super Saturday Night, the show will be broadcast live via DirecTV, and it will also be shown via the AT&T Audience Network. It will also be open to the general public in a limited ticket quantity. Ticket info, however, has not yet been made public.

The DirecTV concert is one in a series of shows being presented at the Armory by Nomadic Entertainment, a bicoastal company that is also helping present the Club Nomadic concert series at Mystic Lake Casino Hotel. New York production duo the Chainsmokers of “Closer” fame were also recently confirmed for a concert at Mystic Lake on Thursday, Feb. 1, tickets for which are $200-$1,000. No, that's not a typo.

Known from the early-2000s hits “I’m Real,” “Jenny on the Block” and “Love Don’t Cost a Thing,” Lopez hasn’t exactly been a chart-topper in recent years, but she has been a hot ticket in Las Vegas. Her “All I Have” concert residency at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino has been extended into 2018.