Chris Stang of St. Paul:

1 Jeff Lynne’s ELO, Xcel Energy Center. For the first time since 1981, the apparently ageless Lynne and ELO delivered the goods with hit after hit from the ’70s and ’80s, faithfully reproducing their unique symphonic rock sound.

2 Black Keys are back. With the new “Let’s Rock” album, the duo ends its five-year hiatus. The hard-driving, bluesy single “Lo/Hi” reminds me of how much I’ve missed these guys. And lucky for us, they will be at Target Center in downtown Minneapolis on Sept. 28.

3 Elvis Presley at the International Hotel. Recent articles and the new book “Elvis in Vegas” mark the 50th anniversary of the King’s return to live shows in 1969 in Las Vegas after a 10-year absence making cheesy movies in Hollywood. He was the first artist in residence in Vegas — a commercial and critical success, making the sad end to his story eight years later even more poignant.

Contribute: popmusic@startribune.com.

Jon Bream of the Star Tribune:

1 Lana Del Rey, “Looking for America.” After the recent mass murders, she took to Instagram with a dreamy new song about searching for her own version of America, “one without guns, where the flag can fly freely.” It’s raw, minimalist and real.

2 Billie Eilish, Rolling Stone cover story. One of the most honest profiles of a rock star ever, it captures this 17-year-old pop phenom in her quirkiness, normalness and specialness. It shows a teen who is in touch with her feelings — and not.

3 Nas X’s “Old Town Road” sets Billboard record for weeks at No. 1. An independent artist comes out of nowhere to score one of the biggest — and most unexpected — hits, and Mariah Carey, whose “One Sweet Day” he dethroned, congratulates him via Twitter. Sweet.