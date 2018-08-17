It’s the most wonderful time of the year — our annual dog days of summer reader photo package.

We get more reader-submitted pictures of dogs than we do mothers on Mother’s Day (sorry, moms). In fact, dogs are even more popular than Santa (please don’t put us on the naughty list).

Nearly 200 readers sent in photos for our "Focus" feature in Sunday's Star Tribune showing how their dogs beat the heat, from ice cream and boating to lounging poolside and lakeside.

