A phoned-in bomb threat closed a Jewish community center in St. Louis Park on Wednesday where an early childhood center operates. Following the threat, a teacher at the Sabes Jewish Community Center posted a photo online of the cribs that had been moved outside.

In less than a day, the photo with a heartrending caption was shared thousands of times by users on Facebook.

“You see a lot of pictures in the news from incidents of bomb threats and other horrible events, but I feel this picture says so much,” Angie Arnold wrote. “These 4 cribs held 18 babies as we pushed them out of the building until we loaded them into our cars to take them to a safe location. When the staff came back to the building after the all clear, it made my heart stop to see these cribs sitting in the empty parking lot.”

She continued, “How do people make threats like this on buildings full of innocent children? I'm praying for our country tonight and our children.”

St. Louis Park police said the bomb threat was one of many made around the country Wednesday targeting numerous Jewish institutions.

"Nothing of concern" was found in the nearly three hours that police and fire personnel were on the scene, along with bomb-sniffing dogs from Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport that inspected the building, police said.