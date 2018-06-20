Treyson Potts, a running back from Williamsport, Pa., announced via Twitter on Wednesday that he has committed to the Gophers.

The 5-10, 182-pounder is a three-star prospect and is the No. 13-ranked all-purpose back nationally in the Class of 2019 by the 247Sports.com composite ratings of major recruiting services. Potts did not play in his junior season because of a torn anterior cruciate knee ligament, but he drew the attention of recruiters when he rushed for 2,017 yards and 37 touchdowns as a sophomore for the Millionaires.

Potts, who made an official visit to the Gophers on Monday, received scholarship offers from nine FBS programs, including Rutgers, Syracuse, Temple, Virginia and Connecticut. He is the 18th player in the Class of 2019 to commit to coach P.J. Fleck’s program. The Gophers are ranked No. 19 nationally and third in the Big Ten in the 247Sports composite ratings. In 247Sports’ own rankings, Minnesota is 17th nationally and second in the Big Ten behind Ohio State.