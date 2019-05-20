A pedestrian was struck and killed by a train Monday morning in Coon Rapids.

A southbound Amtrak train heading from Seattle to Chicago hit a person on the tracks just north of 85th Avenue NW., near Norway Street about 6:30 a.m., said Captain Tom Hawley of the Coon Rapids Police Department.

None of the 130 people on board the train were hurt.

The crash disrupted rail service, including inbound Northstar commuter trains.

“If you are planning to ride Northstar Commuter Rail this morning, please find an alternate form of transportation,” the department said on its Facebook page.

Metro Transit was warning Northstar riders to expect significant delays.

Hawley said the railroad tracks would likely be closed for “a few more hours” and that police, the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office and the crime lab were on the scene.