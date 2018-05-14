A pet peacock named Dave has been missing from his central Minnesota hobby farm since Friday, May 4.

Last seen along County Road 5 in Wright County near Annandale, about an hour northwest of the Twin Cities, Dave's owners believe he may have fled in search of a mate.

"Please help! Dave is missing!" Kindra Olson Liebhard posted on her Facebook page. "We have not seen our peacock since Friday and he hasn't come back to roost at night."

According to joyofanimals.com, spring is peacock mating season and the large birds are polygamous by nature, often having several partners during the season.

If anyone sees the peacock, contact the Liebard family on their Facebook page.

And if you find Dave, how should you catch him? Liebhard said: "Pick him up like a chicken."