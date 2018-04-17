State Rep. Paul Thissen, a former state Speaker of the House from Minneapolis, is the newest member of the Minnesota Supreme Court, Gov. Mark Dayton announced Tuesday.

The DFL governor selected Thissen, an attorney who has been a state representative since 2003, to fill an open seat on the state’s top court. The post became vacant after President Donald Trump appointed Judge David Stras to the Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals.

Thissen’s appointment means the seven-member state high court will include five Dayton appointees. Thissen, 51, is currently senior counsel for the Health Law Group at the Ballard Spahr Law Firm.

“He provided a brilliant legal mind, the highest integrity, and a special understanding of Minnesota from his 16 years of service in the Minnesota House of Representatives and his extensive travel throughout our state,” Dayton said Tuesday.

At a news conference with Dayton, Thissen said he would cast no more votes as a state representative, and plans to resign his seat on Friday. Dayton said he would not call a special election to replace Thissen, meaning his southwest Minneapolis House seat will be vacant until after the November election.

Thissen was the leader of the House DFL Caucus from 2011 until the end of 2016. He served one term as speaker in 2013 and 2014, at a time when Dayton and the DFL had full control of state government; they worked together to pass income tax increases on the wealthy, a state minimum wage increase, legal same-sex marriage and other progressive legislation.

Thissen was first elected to the state House in 2002. He made unsuccessful bids for governor in 2010 and again earlier this year. The Bloomington native earned his undergraduate degree from Harvard and his law degree from the University of Chicago.

“I am now ready to move from policymaking to principled interpretation of the law,” Thissen said,