A driver who was struck by a semitrailer truck as she attempted to cross Hwy. 212 Tuesday morning in Carver County has been identified as Amanda Nicole Green, 20, of Shakopee.

Green was driving north on County Road 51 near Cologne about 7:45 a.m. when she stopped for a stop sign. She then proceeded to cross the highway when she was struck by a westbound semi, the State Patrol said.

Green, who was not wearing her seat belt, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The truck driver, Michael Duane Mickolichek, 52, of Silver Lake, Minn., suffered minor injuries.

Audio dispatch indicated that the collision left the semi in a ditch and jackknifed, while the Green’s vehicle came to rest on its side.