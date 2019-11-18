A pickup truck driver was killed Sunday in a rollover crash in northwestern Minnesota.
Loren Scott Lillemoen, 51, of Mayville, N.D., was driving north on Hwy. 75 in a Dodge Dakota pickup in Polk County when he drifted off the road around 3:50 a.m., the State Patrol said.
The truck went into the ditch and rolled near the intersection of Hwy. 75 and SW. 400th Street in Hubbart Township southwest of Crookston, the patrol said.
Lillemoen, who was not wearing a seat belt, was thrown from the truck and died at the scene, the patrol said.
