sharing the wealth
The past nine LPGA majors had nine different winners.
Winner Tournament
Jeongeun Lee6 2019 U.S. Women's Open
Jin Young Ko 2019 ANA Inspiration
Angela Stanford 2018 The Evian Championship
Georgia Hall 2018 Ricoh Women's British Open
Sung Hyun Park 2018 KPMG Women's PGA Championship
Ariya Jutanugarn 2018 U.S. Women's Open
Pernilla Lindberg 2018 ANA Inspiration
Anna Nordqvist 2017 The Evian Championship
In-Kyung Kim 2017 Ricoh Women's British Open
Golf
Jeongeun Lee6 among several LPGA players discovering Minnesota
The rookie sensation was unfamiliar with Hazeltine until arriving this week.
Golf
Hazeltine National is latest top course to challenge LPGA's best players
The Chaska golf course's history and versatility make it an apt venue for the Women's PGA.
Lynx
Vandersloot scores 24 points, Sky beat Liberty 91-83
Courtney Vandersloot wanted the ball in her hands with the game on the line.
Wild
The Latest: Islanders' Barry Trotz named NHL's top coach
The Latest on the NHL Awards show (all times local):
Twins
Reusse: So-called pitching crisis with Twins bullpen greatly exaggerated
With Taylor Rogers leading the way, the Twins relief staff is at least capable.