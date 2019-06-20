sharing the wealth

The past nine LPGA majors had nine different winners.

Winner Tournament

Jeongeun Lee6 2019 U.S. Women's Open

Jin Young Ko 2019 ANA Inspiration

Angela Stanford 2018 The Evian Championship

Georgia Hall 2018 Ricoh Women's British Open

Sung Hyun Park 2018 KPMG Women's PGA Championship

Ariya Jutanugarn 2018 U.S. Women's Open

Pernilla Lindberg 2018 ANA Inspiration

Anna Nordqvist 2017 The Evian Championship

In-Kyung Kim 2017 Ricoh Women's British Open