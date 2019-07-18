A western Minnesota sheriff's deputy and a passerby teamed up on the fly to slow down a runaway school bus enough and bring it to a safe halt, authorities said.

The rolling drama unfolded over the noon hour Wednesday in the wake of the bus driver suffering a medical incident in Granite Falls on Hwy. 212, where the vehicle with no students aboard had hit two parked cars near traffic lights in town, according to the Yellow Medicine County Sheriff's Office.

According to the Sheriff's Office:

Numerous callers to 911 said the small bus from the Renville County West School District, en route to pick up students for a summer education program, was traveling on the wrong side of the road, hit the other vehicles and kept going west out of town.

"Definitely some kind of seizure, stroke," a sheriff's deputy reported from the highway, according to emergency dispatch audio.

Yellow Medicine deputies caught up with the moving bus minutes later near County Road 5 and Hwy. 212.

One pursuing deputy pulled his SUV ahead of the bus and "performed a rolling roadblock," the Sheriff's Office statement read.

That tactic slowed the bus enough to allow a passerby "to jump out of his vehicle and reach in and place the bus in park," the statement continued.

The stricken bus driver was taken in an ambulance to Granite Falls Hospital for examination. No one else required medical attention in connection with the incident.

"I think it was remarkable" what the deputy and civilian did for the bus driver and the public's safety, Renville West Superintendent Michelle Mortensen said Thursday.

"They virtually saved [the bus driver's] life," Mortensen said. "You never know what could have happened if they didn't do what they did."