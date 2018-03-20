If walls could speak, Linda Rost might not have had to wait nearly 50 years to get her stolen wallet back.

Since they can't, her wallet containing precious family photos sat quietly for five decades in ductwork behind dusty old walls of the old Dayton's building, seemingly lost forever.

That was until earlier this month, when a construction crew renovating the venerable downtown Minneapolis department store noticed the wayward wallet in a pile of rubble and rescued it as it was headed for the dumpster.

The crew found Rost's University of Minnesota ID student card and driver's license inside and, with a little sleuthing, found her in Minneapolis and returned it.

There was no money inside. That disappeared when the wallet was stolen from her purse in 1969 as Rost worked behind the cosmetic counter. The thief likely ditched leather wallet somewhere in the store at 7th Street and Nicollet Mall.

But there was something priceless discovered in the olive-colored wallet: the only known school pictures of her cousin, Lynn, and her cousin's four siblings.

This student ID helped reunite Linda Rost with her wallet stolen in 1969.

"We have no copies of them, but to see them again is amazing," said Lynn Olson Barton. "It's very sweet that Linda, a college student at the time, carried them in her wallet. We are going to take them and have copies made for all of us."

The well-preserved photos, still in good condition, were among the treasures that also included Rost's Dayton's credit card, Gold Bond stamps and a utility bill.

"It's a great story," Olson Barton said.