If you live in southern Minnesota, Sunday might be an especially good morning to sleep in.

A snowstorm that was forecast to hit a wide swath of southern and central Minnesota is now tracking farther north, with 4 to 5 inches of fresh snow predicted in the Twin Cities metro area overnight and well into Sunday morning.

The storm will hit the western edge of the metro area at about 1 a.m. Sunday and taper off by noon. Temperatures are expected to be in the low 20s.

“Just be wary; commuting on Sunday morning could be scary,” warned Caleb Grunzke, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Chanhassen. “It will be snowing, and that will probably cause hazardous road conditions.”

While that updated forecast put the Twin Cities squarely into a winter storm watch zone, counties to its south are under a more dire winter storm warning.

The storm will move eastward along a band stretching from Canby, in Yellow Medicine County to Belle Plaine and then on to Chippewa Falls, Wis. Snowfall amounts along this corridor are expected to reach 6 to 8 inches, with the heaviest amounts accumulating on Sunday morning, according to the latest NWS forecast.

Mankato, Marshall, Red Wing, Rochester, Albert Lea and Eau Claire, Wis., are all in the winter storm warning area.

In addition, northerly wind gusts of 25 to 30 miles per hour will develop on Sunday afternoon as the snow tapers off, which could lead to blowing and drifting snow and reduced visibility, forecasters said. Up-to-the-hour road conditions can be found on the Minnesota Department of Transportation’s travel information site, at hb.511mn.org.