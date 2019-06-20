A 38-year-old construction worker died after a large object fell on him at a St. Paul job site Tuesday afternoon, according to media reports.

Paramedics responded to the scene of a “traumatic injury” at Phalen Regional Park around 3 p.m., fire officials told KSTP. The man died later at an area hospital.

The state Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating the workplace fatality.

A GoFundMe page identified the victim as Corey Buerke of Cottage Grove. He worked for Acoustics Associates, a construction company based in Minneapolis.

“He will be remembered for his big heart, for always making people laugh and for always being willing to do anything for his family and friends,” a loved one wrote on his GoFundMe page, which called his death a “tragic accident.”

By Wednesday night, the site had raised more than $1,500 toward his funeral expenses.