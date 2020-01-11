A day before her appearance in St. Paul, Oprah Winfrey spent some quality time Friday with the other Twin City.

The talk show host shared photos and video of her time in Minneapolis, which included a visit to the Mary Tyler Moore statue, where she engaged with a little tossing of hats with her guest at Saturday’s stop at Xcel Energy Center, Tina Fey.

“You better believe I was going to visit the Mary Tyler Moore statue when I touched down in Minnesota!” Winfrey tweeted, adding that “Liz Lemon would’ve loved this.”

Winfrey also walked on the Stone Arch Bridge with Kwe Pack, described as “a group of indigenous women who are working to improve their community’s health in mind, body and spirit.” Members are from Minnesota, Wisconsin and parts of Canada.

Winfrey is coming to the Twin Cities on the nine-city tour for Oprah’s 2020 Vision: Your Life in Focus.