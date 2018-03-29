– What a day for debuts. The Twins’ newly acquired starting pitcher gave up only two hits in six innings, their newly signed lefty reliever struck out four batters in one inning, and their newly added setup man barely broke a sweat in his 1-2-3 inning. Their newly anointed closer even rescued the Twins from a bases-loaded, extra-inning cliff. Whew, what else could the Twins ask for from their newest pitching employees?

Oh, right: A win.

Jake Odorizzi pitched six shutout innings, striking out seven, Zach Duke flustered the Orioles with four whiffs in his first inning as a Twin, and Addison Reed turned in two perfect innings Thursday.

But Baltimore took advantage of an extra out to score twice against Duke, and took advantage of a first-pitch-fastball mistake by Fernando Rodney, with Adam Jones blasting it into the left field seats to deliver a 3-2, 11-inning victory on a gorgeous March afternoon at Camden Yards.

The earliest Twins game in franchise history ended up much like most of their season openers have lately, despite Minnesota’s smallball ninth-inning rally to send the game to extra innings. Minnesota dropped to 0-1 for the ninth time in the last 10 seasons, but not until after some late-inning heroics — by Robbie Grossman to tie the game with a two-out hit, and Rodney by inducing a threat-ending clutch double play.

His next pitch, however, the first one of the 11th inning, was on the inside corner to Jones, who belted it 350 feet for his third career walk-off homer.

mlb opening day Baltimore 3, Twins 2 (11) Saturday: 6:05 p.m. at Baltimore (FSN)

That’s all Baltimore needed, mostly because the Twins couldn’t solve Orioles starter Dylan Bundy. The righthander mowed down the Twins with ease, surrendering only five singles during his seven innings and never allowing a Minnesota baserunner to reach third.

He got a little help. Eddie Rosario led off the second inning by blasting a fastball over the right-field wall, but Craig Gentry reached over the fence to prevent the home run. Four innings later, the Orioles pulled a slick double play, started by third baseman Tim Beckham, to snuff another Twins threat before it could begin.

The Twins mounted only one serious threat, and it came in the ninth inning, long after Bundy’s day had ended. Righthander Brad Brach surrendered a one-out infield hit to Eddie Rosario, then walked Logan Morrison. The Orioles’ closer struck out Eduardo Escobar, then walked Max Kepler to load the bases. Robbie Grossman then looped a sinking fly ball in front of Jones in center to score two runs and send the Twins to their first extra-inning opener since 2004.

Rodney rescued the Twins in the 10th inning, after a leadoff walk and a bloop hit turned into a bases-loaded jam. Rodney got Jonathan Schoop to hit a hard ground ball right at Eduardo Escobar, who threw home to start an inning-ending double play.

Duke relieved Odorizzi in the bottom of the seventh and struck out Trey Mancini, but Mancini got to first on a wild pitch on strike three. With one out, Danny Valencia was intentionally walked, and both runners scored on Caleb Joseph’s two-out triple to right center.

The teams have Friday off before resuming the three-game series on Saturday.