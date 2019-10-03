‘Crowns’

Ends Sunday: Taking its cue from the idea that “church was the only place slaves were allowed to congregate,” “Crowns” turns loose Jamecia Bennett, Aimee K. Bryant, Thomasina Petrus and more on some of the most glorious gospel songs ever written, including “When the Saints Go Marching In,” “Ain’t That Good News” and “His Eye Is on the Sparrow.” The story’s about a teenager who travels down South from New York in search of her heritage, but Regina Taylor’s play is mostly an excuse to make a lot of joyful noise. (7:30 p.m. Fri., 2 and 7:30 p.m. Sat., 3 p.m. Sun., Summit Center, 1524 Summit Av., St. Paul., $35, newdawntheatre.org)

Chris Hewitt