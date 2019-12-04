A onetime Bethel University football player has been charged with raping three of his fellow students while he attended the school late last year, with two of his victims assaulted after passing out at house parties.

Gideon O. Erhabor, 21, of McKinney, Texas, was charged Tuesday in Ramsey County District Court with third-degree criminal sexual conduct in connection with the rapes that occurred on or near the Christian-based private school's Arden Hills campus in the fall of 2018.

Sheriff's deputies caught up with Erhabor at an ice cream shop in his hometown, and said the sex in each case was consensual, according to the charging documents.

Erhabor was arrested Tuesday in Texas and awaits extradition to Minnesota.

Erhabor was a running back for Bethel in the 2017 and 2018. He is not listed on the 2019 roster.

A graduate of McKinney Christian Academy, Erhabor was majoring in business during his time at Bethel. Messages were left with university officials Wednesday seeking information about how they handled the reported assaults and whether Erhabor remains a student at Bethel.

Gideon Erhabor Credit: Collin County, Texas, jail

According to the charges filed in the three cases, which used initials to identify the women:

An 18-year-old student said she was invited by Erhabor, whom she met a few days earlier, to his dorm room on Sept. 11, 2018, to watch a movie.

While in his room, she turned him down for sex, but he forcibly kissed and groped her before raping her as she screamed "no" and "stop."

She went to a friend's home and showered with her clothes on because she felt "dirty and gross" and wanted to get Erhabor off her.

In the second case, a 19-year-old student said she was at a house party on Oct. 6, 2018, in the 400 block of South Hill Drive in Roseville and drank two fruit-flavored alcoholic drinks in a can. About 2 a.m. she went outside and felt disoriented. Later that morning, she awoke in a friend's apartment wearing a T-shirt and no underwear.

"She was totally confused about what happened the night before," the charging document read.

On Nov. 30, Erhabor came to her room and got in bed with her, and she told him she didn't want to have sex. Erhabor asked why and mentioned that he had seen "it" before and explained they had sex at the house party in October.

She recollected vomiting at the party and saying no to sex. He told her they had sex in the bathroom, and she fell asleep.

"Wait," the 19-year-old student replied. "So I went unconscious. I didn't fall asleep. I went unconscious. Get the hell out right now."

Erhabor made a habit before the house party of aggressively pursuing her by asking her out, kissing her and trying to persuade her to have sex. She said no each time, charges said.

In the third case, a 21-year-old student said she was at a house party on Dec. 8, 2018, in the 5000 block of Lexington Avenue N. in Shoreview with three of her college friends. She brought a can of hard seltzer with her. She recalled mingling at the party for about 30 minutes before blacking out and waking up late the next morning feeling groggy, queasy, and feeling pain in her genitalia.

She said her vague memories from the party include Erhabor on top of her. She sent a Snapchat message to Erhabor asking, "Did anything happen last night?" or "Do I need to get anything?" He responded, "I used a condom. You're fine."

She reported the incident the next day to her former residence assistant including that she made it clear she did not want to have sex with Erhabor.

In April, the 21-year-old and the 19-year-old filed sexual assault reports with Bethel officials.