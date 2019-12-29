One man was killed in a stabbing and vehicle crash Sunday morning in downtown Minneapolis.

Officers responded to a disturbance in the 500 block of S. 8th Street at 11:12 a.m. Police said an altercation between two people started the chain of events. Three people were taken to HCMC, including two men in critical condition. By Sunday afternoon, one of the men had died. The other man's condition was upgraded and he was arrested on suspicion of probable-cause murder.

The details of what led to the altercation are still under investigation, but police are not looking for any additional suspects.

It's the 47th homicide in Minneapolis in 2019.

Mara Klecker