A man died from injuries suffered in a house fire Saturday in northeast Minneapolis, the city’s first fire fatality of 2018.

Minneapolis Fire Department crews responded to a fire at 1124 23rd Av. NE. around 6:15 p.m.

The fire, which was contained to the first floor, was extinguished within about 20 minutes. Firefighters found an adult male victim while searching the second floor.

The man was transported to Hennepin County Medical Center, where he later died, according to the fire department.

He appears to have suffered from smoke inhalation, said Minneapolis Assistant Fire Chief Bryan Tyner.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.