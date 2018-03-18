A man died from injuries suffered in a house fire Saturday in northeast Minneapolis, the city’s first fire fatality of 2018.
Minneapolis Fire Department crews responded to a fire at 1124 23rd Av. NE. around 6:15 p.m.
The fire, which was contained to the first floor, was extinguished within about 20 minutes. Firefighters found an adult male victim while searching the second floor.
The man was transported to Hennepin County Medical Center, where he later died, according to the fire department.
He appears to have suffered from smoke inhalation, said Minneapolis Assistant Fire Chief Bryan Tyner.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Local
Local
Suspect in custody after two men stabbed to death in Rochester
They were taken to St. Marys Hospital and pronounced dead around 8 p.m.
Minneapolis
One dead in northeast Minneapolis house fire
It was the city's first fatal blaze of 2018.
Local
Syringe reuse incident in St. Paul rare but concerning
Misconceptions and cost savings still drive some providers to reuse.
Local
Aldridge's 39 points leads Spurs past Wolves, 117-101
LaMarcus Aldridge had 39 points and 10 rebounds, and the San Antonio Spurs overcame a sluggish start to beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 117-101 on Saturday night.
West Metro
As threats surge after Fla. shooting, Minnesota schools take no chances
Many are facing the problems for the first time, and it's putting communities on edge.