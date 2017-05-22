Gallery: Erin Campbell, Assistant Commissioner of the Department of Administration, gestured as she visited with lobbyist James Clark and Matt Scher, right, the Department of Administration's legislative liaison Sunday afternoon. She was in the building to keep track of last minute budget legislation affecting her department.

Gallery: Tom Albright gave his daughter, Florence, 18 months, a tour of the State Capitol while her mother, Rep. Liz Olson, DFL-Duluth, was at work in the House of Representatives Sunday afternoon.

Gallery: Sen. Jason Isaacson, DFL - Shoreview, spoke at length about how he felt the legislature was shortchanging the University of Minnesota with the funding levels in the Omnibus Higher Education Bill Sunday afternoon. The conference committee report was adopted a short while later 39 - 28.

Gallery: Leota Goodney of Northfield was among a group from the social justice organization ISAIAH that walked through the halls of the State Capitol Sunday afternoon singing that they were praying for democracy.

Gallery: Senators conferred in pairs while other members discussed the Omnibus Higher Education Bill Sunday afternoon. Foreground to background, they are, Sen. Kent Eken, DFL - Win Valley, left, with Foung Hawj, DFL - St. Paul, John Hoffman, DFL - Champlin, left, with Sen. Jim Abeler, R - Anoka, and Sen. Torrey Westrom, R - Elbow Lake, left, with Senate researcher Andrew Larson

Gallery: During discussion about the conference committee report on her Omnibus Education Bill, Sen. Michelle Fischbach, R - Paynesville, spoke with Senate Minority Leader Thomas Bakk, DFL - Cook, on the floor of the senate. Her Sponsored Bill was adopted 39 - 28 a short time later.

The final day of the session dawned at the Minnesota Legislature without a budget deal and with half of the spending bills that fund state government unfinished.

Lawmakers worked through the night and the Senate gaveled back into session at 7 a.m. Monday to crank out the first bill of the last day. The omnibus jobs bill passed the Senate, then moved to the House as exhausted members tried to push a backlog of bills to the governor’s desk before the legislative year ends at midnight.

Gov. Mark Dayton and Republican legislative leaders are still in a standoff over the $46 billion budget that will fund state government over the next two years.

By early Monday, the House and Senate had passed four of the 10 big budget bills. The jobs bill would make five. If the Legislature doesn’t get through everything in its inbox, they’ll move to a special session. If the budget isn’t in place by the end of June, state government could shut down.

“We are on round two of the shove-it-down-your-throat” phase of the legislative calendar, said House Minority Leader Melissa Hortman, DFL-Brooklyn Park, as weary House members pushed back against a provision in the jobs bill that would block local governments like Minneapolis from banning plastic grocery bags.