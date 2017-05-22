The final day of the session dawned at the Minnesota Legislature without a budget deal and with half of the spending bills that fund state government unfinished.
Lawmakers worked through the night and the Senate gaveled back into session at 7 a.m. Monday to crank out the first bill of the last day. The omnibus jobs bill passed the Senate, then moved to the House as exhausted members tried to push a backlog of bills to the governor’s desk before the legislative year ends at midnight.
Gov. Mark Dayton and Republican legislative leaders are still in a standoff over the $46 billion budget that will fund state government over the next two years.
By early Monday, the House and Senate had passed four of the 10 big budget bills. The jobs bill would make five. If the Legislature doesn’t get through everything in its inbox, they’ll move to a special session. If the budget isn’t in place by the end of June, state government could shut down.
“We are on round two of the shove-it-down-your-throat” phase of the legislative calendar, said House Minority Leader Melissa Hortman, DFL-Brooklyn Park, as weary House members pushed back against a provision in the jobs bill that would block local governments like Minneapolis from banning plastic grocery bags.
