Old Dominion

Nashville-based quintet Old Dominion, which played Kenny Chesney's concert at U.S. Bank Stadium in May, graduates to headliner status on its Happy Endings World Tour, with Nashville singer Neal McCoy ("Billy's Got His Beer Goggles On") and Aussie twanger Morgan Evans as openers. (7 p.m. Aug. 29, grandstand, $25-$48, etix.com.)