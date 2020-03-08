Tatum Skaggs scored 4 minutes, 56 seconds into overtime and Ohio State advanced to the WCHA women’s championship game with a 4-3 victory over the Gophers on Saturday night at Ridder Arena.

Ohio State (23-8-6) and Wisconsin will play for the conference title on Sunday, with the winner getting an automatic bid to the eight-team NCAA tournament field. The Gophers (27-6-3) will get an at-large bid when the field is announced Sunday night.

The Buckeyes had tied the score 3-3 on Jenn Gardiner’s goal with 7:27 remaining in the third period. It was Gardiner’s second tying goal of the game.

Less than a minute after the tying goal, the Gophers went on the power play. But they were unable to tie it.

The Gophers led 3-2 after two periods after Taylor Heise scored with 26 seconds remaining on a two-man advantage late in the second period. The goal came after the Buckeyes took consecutive penalties less than a minute apart to give the Gophers a two-player advantage for 73 seconds.

The first of the two penalties came less than 30 seconds after Gardiner’s first goal of the game had tied the score 2-2.

Amy Potomak staked the Gophers to a 2-0 lead with a goal in the first period and early in the second period. The Buckeyes got within 2-1 on a goal by Tatum Skagg’s goal.

The Gophers outshot the Buckeyes 17-3 in the first period.

Wisconsin 4, Minnesota Duluth 1: Sophie Shirley had a goal and assist and WCHA Player of the Year Abby Roque scored a power-play goal as the top-seeded Badgers advanced to the championship game for the sixth consecutive season. Badgers goalie Kristen Campbell had 34 saves as the Bulldogs outshot the Badgers, 35-30.