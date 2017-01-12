A woman in labor and seven children — some with packaging tape over their mouths — that’s what a Ramsey police officer found inside a vehicle pulled over for a traffic violation Tuesday morning.

The officer also learned that the vehicle had been stolen.

It all unfolded just after midnight when the officer spotted the vehicle on the 12400 block of NW. St. Francis Blvd. and stopped it for a driving violation. The officer discovered that the female driver was in labor. She was taken to a hospital, Ramsey Police said.

Three adults were detained, including one man who was arrested on felony possession of a stolen vehicle, Chief Jeff Katers said.

The children appeared to be unresponsive, police said, and some had packaging tape over their mouths. They were checked out by paramedics at the scene. Officers determined that there was no immediate threat to the children’s safety and they were released to their parents.

The incident remains under investigation by the Ramsey Police Department and Anoka County Child Protection.