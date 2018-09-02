An off-duty police officer in the southwest metro crashed his motorcycle and suffered severe injuries, authorities said Sunday.

The wreck occurred about 7:10 p.m. Saturday on Hwy. 19 at 11th Avenue NW. in New Prague, the State Patrol said.

Rider Scott C. Weiers, 48, a member of the Shakopee Police Department, was taken to North Memorial Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, the patrol said. A hospital spokeswoman said Sunday morning that he was in serious condition.

Weiers was heading west on Hwy. 19 and crashed in the median of a roundabout. The patrol said alcohol played a role in the wreck, and emergency dispatch audio revealed that law enforcement was pursuing court permission to test Weiers' blood for its alcohol content.

The patrol added that Weiers was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.