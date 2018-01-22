A Twin Cities woman finishing a run on an advanced ski slope in southeastern Minnesota hit a tree and died, authorities said Monday.

Nineteen-year-old Bethany Becker, of Corcoran, lost control on a turn at the slope’s bottom at the Coffee Mill Ski Area in Wabasha late Saturday afternoon, police said.

Becker, a 2017 graduate of St. Michael-Albertville High School and cross-country runner, was a novice downhill skier and was attempting a more challenging run, according to police.

She died while emergency responders were taking her to a hospital, police added.

KTTC-TV in Rochester reported that Becker was not wearing a helmet.