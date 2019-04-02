The scent of fresh paint hung strong in the air Tuesday for the dedication of the new North Commons gym in north Minneapolis that is the legacy project of the Minneapolis Final Four Local Organizing Committee.

The project, a joint effort by Dove Men Care, Target and the NCAA, was announced a couple of months ago.

The formerly scruffy basketball court is shiny and new — from the pristine court to the painted mural on the wall that reads: attitude, hard work, respect, encouragement, success.

A couple hundred community leaders and kids attended the event, at which several speakers gave testimony to the importance of the community center.

Among them was Devean George, a Minneapolis native who played in the NBA for 11 seasons after playing basketball at Augsburg University.

George, 38, now a businessman, has returned to the community.

Willie B. Japser, who has worked at the North Commons Recreation Center for 29 years, was emotional after cutting the ceremonial ribbon during a dedication for the finished Final Four "Legacy Project" basketball court at the North Commons Recreation Center.

He said when he was young, he was small and didn't make the prestigious teams, but he would come back to this gym and work hard. He learned the importance of putting in hard work, he told kids seated on the floor in the front row of the ribbon cutting ceremony.

Then one year he grew and his determination paid off. It's a lesson he still uses.

"If I fail, I'm coming back. If I fail again, I'm coming back stronger," he said, adding that the kids also need to stay in school. "I can't run and jump anymore but I got an education. It's always going to be there with me."

Kate Mortenson, the Organizing Committee CEO, led the festivities, calling the work a "transformative, refurbishment of this space."

Minneapolis Parks Superintendent Al Bangoura noted that the first park in the city to have a basketball hoop was North Commons in 1908. "This is a place where people have always come to celebrate," he said.

Mayor Jacob Frey gave high-fives to all the kids in the front row as he headed to the podium. "North Minneapolis is deserving of a primo facility. North Minneapolis is deserving of excellence," he said, adding that's what was delivered.

The NCAA Final Four is the final weekend of March Madness where the two remaining teams in the one-and-out tournament that began with 68 men's basketball teams.

The games will be played Saturday and Monday. The festivities begin Friday with a free open house at U.S. Bank Stadium featuring open practices by the four teams.

