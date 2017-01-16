Protesters who take to the streets in North Dakota might want to look both ways for changes in the rules of the road.

A bill sponsored by state Rep. Keith Kempenich, R-Bowman, would protect drivers from legal consequences if they hit and injure or kill pedestrians who are obstructing traffic.

The legislation is a direct response to the massive protests around the Standing Rock reservation, Kempenich told the Bismarck Tribune. The ongoing protests have shut down a nearby highway for months and stalled construction of a pipeline that would carry crude out of the North Dakota oil patch, which includes Kempenich’s district.

Public roads are “not there for the protesters,” Kempenich told the paper, describing his mother-in-law’s struggle to drive through the area along roads clogged with parked cars and protesters, including one he said jumped in front of her vehicle, waving a sign.

“They’re intentionally putting themselves in danger,” he said of the protesters. He told the Tribune that his legislation “shift[s] the burden of proof from the motor vehicle driver to the pedestrian.”

The bill is one of several floated by protest-weary North Dakota lawmakers this session. One bill would make it a crime for adults to wear masks. Another would allow the state to sue the federal government over the cost of policing the pipeline standoff. The protests, which have drawn thousands of people and led to hundreds of arrests, have cost North Dakota law enforcement an estimated $22 million.

Under Kempenich’s proposed legislation, drivers who negligently injure or kill pedestrians who are “obstructing vehicular traffic on a public road, street or highway” would not be liable for damages, and anyone who “unintentionally” kills or injures a pedestrian who was blocking traffic “is not guilty of an offense.”

The legislation has several House and Senate cosponsors, but has not yet been scheduled for a hearing.

Highway 1806, which passes through the Standing Rock reservation and beside the drilling site for the stalled Dakota Access Pipeline, has been closed for much of the past year as thousands of people protested the pipeline’s proposed path under the Missouri River, just upstream from the reservation, and through tribal burial grounds and cultural sites.

The protests have forced North Dakotans to detour for miles. Kempenich said he worried about drivers, panicked by coming across a group of people standing in a public roadway, “if they’d have punched the accelerator rather than the brakes.”

In Minnesota, law enforcement steps in to stop or divert traffic when protesters march onto roadways. In August 2015, a driver rolled through a Minneapolis intersection crowded with Black Lives Matter demonstrators, injuring a 16-year-old girl. The driver later pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor and paid a $575 fine.

