Returning to the witness stand Friday morning, ex-Minneapolis police officer Mohamed Noor again came under withering cross-examination by prosecutors, who asked him to explain apparent inconsistencies between his recollection of the night he fatally shot Justine Ruszczyk Damond and previous testimony, including that of his former police partner.

Prosecutor Amy Sweasy pounced on Noor’s testimony Friday that a teenage bicyclist had stopped near his police squad, preventing Noor and his former partner, Matthew Harrity, from leaving the scene, moments before Noor fatally shot Damond. Sweasy also questioned why his responses on the stand — about whether he visited the scene of the shooting with his attorneys last December or if he had his gun holstered as he drove down the alley behind Damond’s house — appeared to have changed. Noor said he had been confused by her line of questioning on Thursday.

“I don’t remember — it was a traumatic experience for me,” he said.

Sweasy repeatedly questioned why Noor made no attempts to confront Damond before opening fire. He responded that he had to react quickly because he thought his life and Harrity’s were in danger.

“You didn’t know if Ms. Ruszczyk was coming at you, you didn’t know if she was trying to give you something, you didn’t know if she could have been trying to wave you down,” Sweasy said. “You didn’t know if she had three hand grenades under her shirt.

Noor reiterated his earlier testimony that he was forced to react quickly to what he perceived to be a threat, based on several factors: the loud bang on the officers’ squad, combined with the bicyclist stopping Harrity’s frightened reaction as a shadowy figure approached from the rear.

Justine Ruszczyk Damond was fatally shot by Minneapolis police officer Mohamed Noor on July 15, 2017.

“I had to make a split-second decision,” he said repeatedly in response to Sweasy’s inquiries.

Only later, he said, did he realize that Damond was not armed.

But Sweasy did not relent.

“And again, you could have in that split-second made another decision,” she insisted. “You had absolutely no other choice?

“No ma’am,” he said firmly.

“That all contributed to how I reacted,” he told Sweasy, who asked why he had reached over and fired across his partner’s body, as Noor has testified.

“Did you fire your gun in as safe a way as possible?” she asked.

Yes, he responded.

When Sweasy asked why he only fired one shot, even though officers are usually trained to fire their weapons until a threat has been eliminated, Noor said that he felt the “threat was gone.”

“I stopped firing once the threat was gone — that’s how I was trained,” he said.

Sweasy also questioned why the former officer never pointed out to anyone at the scene that he had saved Harrity’s life. The defense countered by saying that as Damond lay dying on the pavement as first the officers, and later paramedics attempted to save her, Noor had bigger worries.

During his redirect questioning, Noor’s attorney Thomas Plunkett again stressed a key position of the defense: that Noor was following his training techniques, which teaches officers to be ever vigilant for potential threats.

“Is there anything in your training that says a blonde-haired woman in a pink shirt cannot be a threat?” he asked.

“No sir,” Noor said.

Noor again testified that he had intended to call Damond back, and also to interview the bicyclist about whether he had heard a woman screaming. But, he admitted, that he didn’t share either of those thoughts with Harrity.

The teen, who testified earlier in the trial, recorded a brief video of the shooting’s aftermath on his cellphone.

This courtroom sketch Thursday depicts former Minneapolis police officer Mohamed Noor on the witness stand.

After Noor left the stand, the defense called Emanuel Kapelsohn, a longtime firearms and use-of-force consultant, who said that given the “totality of the evidence,” Noor’s decision to use force was “objectively reasonable.”

“In hindsight, we know that Ms. Ruszczyk was not armed, but Officer Noor did not know it at the time,” Kapelsohn said.

A 1989 Supreme Court decision found that that an officer’s actions should not be judged in hindsight, but instead measured against how a “reasonable officer” might respond to similar circumstances.

Kapelsohn’s conclusions differed sharply from those of two use-of-force experts who testified on behalf of the state earlier this week.

Later, without the jury present, Noor’s defense team renewed its objection over being barred from questioning Kapelsohn about how people can sometimes repress the memory of a traumatic experience, such as being involved in a shooting. Sweasy, they argued, had opened the door for that argument by repeatedly calling out Noor’s “selective memory” of that night.

“We think it’s denial of a fair trial for the state to be able to use that, without being allowed to counter,” defense attorney Peter Wold argued.

But Judge Kathryn Quaintance disagreed, saying Kapelsohn didn’t have a background in psychology or neurology.

“It’s well known by anyone who’s been in a car accident that memory is affected by adrenaline and trauma,” she said.

Kapelsohn returned to the stand after a brief morning break.