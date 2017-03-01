The Rev. Matt Sipe began his Ash Wednesday at a coffee shop in Delano, offering ashes to folks sipping their morning brew.

The Rev. Christine Bellefeuille started the morning in the parking lot of her Stillwater church, blessing folks who pulled in before work.

The lunch hour crowd headed to a Maple Grove church where the minister rubbed ashes on the foreheads of drivers pausing in the parking lot, and handed out religious pamphlets about the holy day marking the first day of Lent.

How do you reach busy Minnesotans who may not have time to attend church on Ash Wednesday? You offer “Ashes to Go.”

These unlikely ministries are part of a growing trend around the country, bringing a new forum to an ancient Christian tradition. While new to Minnesota, it’s been unfolding in bus stops, downtown centers and church parking lots across the nation.

While some critics call it “Ash Wednesday Lite,” religious leaders say it’s an important way to reach folks who may not have time to enter a church or attend a service.

“It’s an opportunity for people to participate in something meaningful ... without having to be in a building, in a sanctuary, at an appointed hour,” said Bellefeuille, of Trinity Lutheran Church in Stillwater.