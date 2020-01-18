The No. 5 Gophers wrestling defeated Michigan State 25-10 on Friday in a Big Ten dual meet in East Lansing, Mich., for its fifth victory in a row.

Minnesota (7-3, 2-0 Big Ten) won seven of the 10 matches. Hunter Ritter got a pin in the first period at 197 pounds for the Gophers and Patrick McKee had a 10-2 major decision at 125.

Senior Devin Skatzka won his 100th career march at 174. Sophomores Ryan Thomas at 157 and Jake Bergeland at 149 got wins in their first Big Ten dual meet.

Wins by Thomas, Bailee O'Reilly at 165 and Skatzka gave the Gophers a 9-0 lead against the Spartans (4-5, 0-3).

The only other winner for the Gophers was Mitch McKee at 141.

No. 1-rated heavyweight Gable Steveson did not compete for Minnesota.

U football updates

The Gophers have completed their 2024 and 2025 football schedules as of Friday.

The conference had previously released the team's nine-game Big Ten schedules, but the Gophers have added a trio of nonconference foes. They will face Rhode Island and Nevada at TCF Bank Stadium in 2024 before playing Buffalo at home in 2025.

This will be the first meeting with Rhode Island and Nevada for the Gophers and a chance to go 3-0 all-time against Buffalo.

The Gophers most recently beat Buffalo 17-7 in coach P.J. Fleck's first game with the program in 2017.

• The Gophers added Connor Keyes, a preferred walk-on, to their 2020 class. He is a 6-3, 220-pound linebacker from Cincinnati. Keyes is a cousin of Vikings tight end Kyle Rudolph.

MEGAN RYAN

Woog Night details

The Gophers hockey program will celebrate the many contributions to the sport of hockey made by former coach Doug Woog on Jan. 25 when Minnesota plays Ohio State at 7:30 p.m. in a Big Ten game at 3M Arena at Mariucci.

The Gophers will wear the "Wooger" jerseys they wore in the Mariucci Classic.

Also part of the evening will be:

• A ceremonial puck drop involving Woog family members;

• Woog reminisces, including alumni testimonials;

• A Woog rally towel giveaway.

Etc.

• Senior Evan Ferlic of the Gophers won the 3,000-meter run (8:24.23) and senior Michael Burke won the high jump (7-1¾) at the Larry Wieczorek Invitational in Iowa City. In the women's meet, sophomore Erin Dunning of Minnesota won the weight throw (60-4).

• Ross Fleming, the coach of the Mounds View boys' cross-country team, and Matt Gabrielson, coach of the Edina girls' team, were named the Minnesota High School Coaches of the Year in their sport by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association. Their teams won the Class 2A state titles last fall.