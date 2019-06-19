Here are the top 20 broadcast TV shows for the week of June 10-16 (Monday to Sunday), based on the number of viewers, according to data released Tuesday by the Nielsen Co.

NBA Finals Game 6, Thu. (ABC) NBA Finals Game 5, Mon. (ABC) America's Got Talent (NBC) Stanley Cup Finals Game 7, Wed. (NBC) 60 Minutes, 6 p.m. Sun. (CBS) NBA Countdown Game 5 (ABC) The Big Bang Theory (CBS) NBA Countdown Game 6 (ABC) NCIS (CBS) The Bachelorette (ABC) Press Your Luck (ABC) Young Sheldon (CBS) 60 Minutes, 7 p.m. Sun. (CBS) Amazing Race (CBS) FBI (CBS) Jimmy Kimmel Live: Game Night, Mon. (ABC) Mom (CBS) Blue Bloods (CBS) Card Sharks (ABC) Life In Pieces (CBS)

Movie rentals

'Captain Marvel' reigns

Here are Redbox's top 10 movie rentals in the Twin Cities for the previous seven days, according to data released Tuesday.