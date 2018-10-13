Da Bears rested, ready for Dolphins

The NFC North-leading Bears (sounds odd, doesn't it?) visit Miami coming off a bye week. Their second-ranked scoring defense (16.3), led by league MVP candidate Khalil Mack, faces Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill, who is 7-0 in his past seven home games and 3-0 in his past three games against the NFC. In his past four home games, Tannehill has completed 71.3 percent of his passes with 11 touchdowns and three interceptions.

Game of the year: Chiefs at Pats

Patrick Mahomes was 5 years old when Tom Brady entered the NFL in 2000. They meet for the first time Sunday night at New England. Mahomes' impressive composure will be tested by a Patriots team that's back on track and riding a two-game win streak. The Chiefs, of course, are 5-0. Mahomes is 6-0 as a starter. In four career road games, he's 4-0 with 11 touchdowns, one interception and a 116.6 passer rating.

Can keenum recapture magic?

As a Viking last year, Case Keenum threw for 280 yards and a TD in a rout of the Rams at home. Sunday, he'll be riding a three-game losing streak when the Broncos play host to the 5-0 Rams. Keenum has more interceptions (seven) than touchdowns (five). Meanwhile, Rams quarterback Jared Goff leads the NFL in passing yards and is on pace for 5,526 yards, which would break Peyton Manning's season record of 5,477.

Packers shouldn't need Crosby

The Packers could have squeaked out a win at Detroit last week, but kicker Mason Crosby missed four field goals and a PAT. They shouldn't have to rely on a Crosby bounce-back game this week when they host the 1-4 49ers on Monday night. San Francisco is decimated by injuries, stuck with C.J. Beathard at quarterback, and is ranked 29th in points allowed (29.2). Davante Adams has seven TDs in his past seven games.

Who will bounce back in Dallas?

AFC contender Jacksonville was humiliated in Kansas City last week. Its top-ranked defense was shredded by the Chiefs' No. 1-ranked offense. It didn't help that quarterback Blake Bortles turned the ball over five times. Dallas comes in with coach Jason Garrett under fire. So, what else is new? Seemingly everyone, including owner Jerry Jones, has criticized him for punting late in OT of last week's loss at Houston.

PREDICTION

The "Prediction of the Week" fell to 0-5 on the year when Jacksonville got smoked in K.C. But, for the record, it did also say the Rams would win in Seattle. Next up for the embattled POTW segment is a safe guess: Mack (above) will have a multi-sack game as the Bears go to 4-1 with a win over a Dolphins team that's allowed Tannehill to be sacked 11 times in 140 drop backs.

MARK CRAIG