FICTION

1. Summer of ’69, by Elin Hilderbrand. (Little, Brown) The Levin family undergoes dramatic events with a son in Vietnam, a daughter in protests and dark secrets hiding beneath the surface.

2. Where the Crawdads Sing, by Delia Owens. (Putnam) A woman who survived alone in the marsh becomes a murder suspect.

3. City of Girls, by Elizabeth Gilbert. (Riverhead) An 89-year-old Vivian Morris looks back at the direction her life took when she entered the 1940s New York theater scene.

4. Unsolved, by James Patterson and David Ellis. (Little, Brown) A string of seemingly accidental and unrelated deaths confounds FBI agent Emmy Dockery.

5. Mrs. Everything, by Jennifer Weiner. (Atria) The story of two sisters, Jo and Bethie Kaufman, and their life experiences as the world around them changes drastically from the 1950s.

6. Tom Clancy: Enemy Contact, by Mike Maden. (Putnam) Jack Ryan Jr.’s latest adventures take him on a mission to stop an international criminal conspiracy and deal with tragic news.

7. The Oracle, by Clive Cussler and Robin Burcell. (Putnam) Treasure-hunting couple Sam and Remi Fargo embark on a new adventure to find a sacred ancient scroll and lift its curse.

8. On Earth We’re Briefly Gorgeous, by Ocean Vuong. (Penguin Press) Little Dog writes a letter to a mother who cannot read, revealing a family history.

9. Queen Bee, by Dorothea Benton Frank. (Morrow) A beekeeper’s quiet life is unsettled by her demanding mother, outgoing sister and neighboring widower.

10. Fleishman Is in Trouble, by Taffy Brodesser-Akner. (Random House) Toby Fleishman is forced to confront his own perception of his actions when his ex-wife drops off their kids at his place and disappears.

NONFICTION

1. Unfreedom of the Press, by Mark R. Levin. (Threshold Editions) The conservative commentator and radio host makes his case that the press is aligned with political ideology. (b)

2. Educated, by Tara Westover. (Random House) The daughter of survivalists leaves home for a university.

3. The Pioneers, by David McCullough. (Simon & Schuster) Pulitzer Prize-winning historian tells the story of the settling of the Northwest Territory through five main characters.

4. Becoming, by Michelle Obama. (Crown) The former first lady describes how she balanced work, family and her husband’s political ascent.

5. Howard Stern Comes Again, by Howard Stern. (Simon & Schuster) The radio interviewer delves into some of his favorite on-air conversations from the past four decades of his career.

6. Songs of America, by Jon Meacham and Tim McGraw. (Random House) Pulitzer Prize winner Jon Meacham and Grammy Award winner Tim McGraw explore how America was shaped by music.

7. Sea Stories, by William H. McRaven. (Grand Central) A memoir by the retired four-star Navy admiral, including the capture of Saddam Hussein and the raid to kill Osama bin Laden.

8. The Moment of Lift, by Melinda Gates. (Flatiron) Philanthropist shares stories of empowering women to improve society.

9. The British Are Coming, by Rick Atkinson. (Holt) Pulitzer Prize-winning historian and journalist begins his “Revolution Trilogy” with events from 1775 to 1777.

10. The Second Mountain, by David Brooks. (Random House) A New York Times op-ed columnist espouses having an outward focus to attain a meaningful life.

Advice, How-To, Miscellaneous

1. The Hidden Power of ------- Up, by the Try Guys. (Dey St.) (b)

2. The Subtle Art of Not Giving a ---- by Mark Manson. (Harper) (b)

3. Girl, Wash Your Face, by Rachel Hollis. (Thomas Nelson) (b)

4. Stay Sexy and Don’t Get Murdered, by Karen Kilgariff and Georgia Hardstark. (Forge)

5. Make Your Bed, by William H. McRaven. (Grand Central)

Rankings reflect sales at venues nationwide for the week ending June 22. A (b) indicates that some sellers report receiving bulk orders.