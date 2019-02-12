FICTION

1. Where the Crawdads Sing, by Delia Owens. (Putnam) A woman who survived alone in the marsh becomes a murder suspect.

2. Crucible, by James Rollins. (Morrow) Monk Kokkalis and Cmdr. Gray Pierce use arcane clues in hopes of preventing an apocalypse.

3. An Anonymous Girl, by Greer Hendricks and Sarah Pekkanen. (St. Martin’s) Jessica Farris’ life unravels when she signs up for Dr. Shields’ psychology study.

4. Liar Liar, by James Patterson and Candice Fox. (Little, Brown) Detective Harriet Blue has become a dangerous fugitive from the law as she pursues murderer Regan Banks.

5. The Reckoning, by John Grisham. (Doubleday) A decorated World War II veteran shoots and kills a pastor.

“Becoming” by Michelle Obama. (Penguin Random House) ORG XMIT: 1246519

6. Turning Point, by Danielle Steel. (Delacorte) Four U.S. trauma doctors face difficult choices when they join a mass-casualty training program in Paris.

7. The Golden Tresses of the Dead, by Alan Bradley. (Delacorte) Flavia de Luce, a 12-year-old detective, is on the case when a human finger ends up in her sister’s wedding cake.

8. Fire and Blood, by George R.R. Martin. (Bantam) The first volume of the two-part history of the Targaryens in Westeros.

9. The Only Woman in the Room, by Marie Benedict. (Sourcebooks Landmark) Hedy Lamarr flees to Hollywood where she becomes a screen star and develops technology that might combat the Nazis.

10. The New Iberia Blues, by James Lee Burke. (Simon & Schuster) Detective Dave Robicheaux and his new partner Bailey Ribbons investigate the death of a young woman by crucifixion.

NONFICTION

1. Becoming, by Michelle Obama. (Crown) The former first lady describes how she balanced work, family and her husband’s political ascent.

2. Educated, by Tara Westover. (Random House) The daughter of survivalists leaves home for university.

3. Maid, by Stephanie Land. (Hachette) An unexpected pregnancy forces the author to navigate challenges faced by the working poor.

4. The First Conspiracy, by Brad Meltzer and Josh Mensch. (Flatiron) The story of a secret plot to kill George Washington in 1776.

5. The Truths We Hold, by Kamala Harris. (Penguin Press) A memoir by a daughter of immigrants who was raised in Oakland, Calif., and became the second black woman ever elected to the U.S. Senate.

6. The Point of It All, by Charles Krauthammer, edited by Daniel Krauthammer. (Crown Forum) A collection of essays, speeches and unpublished writings by the late conservative columnist.

7. The Library Book, by Susan Orlean. (Simon & Schuster) The story of the 1986 fire at the Los Angeles Public Library provides a backdrop to the evolution and purpose of libraries.

8. Bad Blood, by John Carreyrou. (Knopf) The rise and fall of the biotech startup Theranos.

9. Churchill: Walking With Destiny, by Andrew Roberts. (Viking) A biography focusing on what motivated the war leader and how he learned from his mistakes.

10. Women Rowing North, by Mary Pipher. (Bloomsbury) Reflections on the ageism, misogyny and loss that women might encounter as they grow older.

Advice, How-To, Miscellaneous

1. Girl, Wash Your Face, by Rachel Hollis. (Thomas Nelson) (b)

2. The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up, by Marie Kondo. (Ten Speed)

3. The Subtle Art of Not Giving a ----------, by Mark Manson. (HarperOne/HarperCollins) (b)

4. You Are a Badass, by Jen Sincero. (Running Press)

5. It’s Not Supposed to Be This Way, by Lysa TerKeurst. (Thomas Nelson) (b)

Rankings reflect sales at venues nationwide for the week ending Jan. 26. An (x) indicates that a book’s sales are barely distinguishable from those of the book above. A (b) indicates that some sellers report receiving bulk orders.