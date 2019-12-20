On the busiest days, the count of pedestrians moving in slow motion around Times Square can register as high as 450,000. Per day. On average the count is 380,000.

It’s the neighborhood New Yorkers love to hate. It’s also the neighborhood everyone finds themselves hungry in at some point, for Broadway theaters, for clubs, to meet visitors who don’t know where else to go.

The Midtown Manhattan neighborhood, loosely defined as between 40th and 53rd streets, and 6th and 9th avenues, is increasingly populated with superior food and drink spots. Times Square has likewise managed to hold on to a handful of honored locales.

Here, top chefs and mixologists list the spots they frequent, and the dishes and drinks they order, when they find themselves in the bright, neon-lit Crossroads of the World.

Dear Irving on Hudson Rooftop

Who says: John deBary, former Momofuku bar director, founder of Proteau aperitif.

On the top two floors of the Aliz Hotel is this offshoot of this celebrated bar, with panoramic views of the city. “The place does such a good job of creating elegant, delicious, and accessible cocktails. I’m a fan of the Balto Old Fashioned made from New York state whiskey and apple liqueur, with spiced maple syrup and bitters,” says deBary. (310 W. 40th St.)

Sushi Seki Times Square

Who says: Todd Mitgang, executive chef/partner at Crave Fishbar.

Unconventional sushi is the hallmark at this high-end chainlet, which recently opened a spacious, bi-level location in Times Square. “It’s one of my go-to Japanese spots. Some of my favorites there are seared salmon with broiled tomato and the tuna with tofu purée,” says Mitgang. “I never leave without having the spicy scallop hand roll.” (365 W. 46th St.)

Junzi Kitchen

Who says: Chintan Pandya, chef/partner at Aerobanquets RMX at the James Beard House and executive chef of Adda Indian Canteen in Queens.

The northern Chinese fast-casual mini chain specializes in unconventional dishes like bing (flatbread) wraps with fillings like sweet bei beef. “I love them because of their bold and authentic flavors,” says Pandya. “I like the noodle bowls, particularly the tomato pork and spicy sesame mushroom. It’s a great setting to hang out in.” (135 W. 41st St.)

Le Rivage

Who says: Michael Lomonaco, chef/partner at Porter House Bar and Grill.

“My favorite eats in Times Square bring me back to the time when I was first discovering food,” says Lomonaco. “Le Rivage on 46th is the progeny of the old Le Café Du Soir from the Upper East Side. Today, it takes me back with escargot de Bourgogne, frog legs in garlic butter, duck à l’orange, and chocolate mousse — all prepared with love, history, and with soul in each bite.” (340 W. 46th St.)

701West at the Edition Hotel

Who says: Meaghan Dorman, bar director/partner at Dear Irving in New York.

This glitzy restaurant has a green velvet upholstered bar. “I’m in love with the unique serving trays and vessels at 701West,” she raves. “They really amp up the sophistication. I love their house Manhattan, and they have some great Champagnes that are rare to see by the glass.” (701 7th Av., Times Square Edition)

Los Tacos No. 1

Who says: Jae Lee, chef/owner of Nowon.

The city’s best street tacos come from Los Tacos No. 1, with its inexpensive and authentic carne asada. It’s an amazing spot, says Lee: “Everything on their menu is fire. It’s stand up only, so eat your tacos there and be on your way. And remember, corn tortillas are the way to go.” (229 W. 43rd St.)

Sake Bar Hagi 46

Who says: Victoria Blamey, chef at Gotham Bar & Grill.

“Sake Bar Hagi is a secluded, special, and very comfortable Midtown spot. The sake selection is unmatched with a lot of unique brands that are hard to find,” says Blamey. “It’s a great respite in the busyness of Times Square.” She favors the junmai ginjo sake “Toyo Bijin” from Yamaguchi, which is dry so it pairs well with all the grilled-meat yakitori on the menu. (358 W. 44th St.)

Virgil’s Real Barbecue

Who says: Roxanne Spruance, judge on History Channel’s “The Butcher.”

The 25-year-old, bi-level barbecue spot has a long menu of crowd-pleasing standards. Spruance favors the dry-rubbed, crusty beef brisket, Memphis-style pork ribs, and especially the chicken wings that are “smoked to perfection.” Their housemade blue cheese dip is excellent as well, she says. (152 W. 44th St.)

Junior’s

Who says: Julian Medina, chef/owner of Latineria, La Chula and Toloache.

The Times Square location of this Brooklyn diner landmark boasts a similar vintage decor and deli menu. Medina always orders the turkey Reuben. “It’s one of my favorite things to eat,” he says. “I love how the creamy slaw melts into the grilled Swiss cheese on rye, and with the juicy turkey, it makes for a perfect sandwich.” (1515 Broadway)

Wondee Siam

Who says: Maiko Kyogoku, owner of Bessou.

Kyogoku loves this hole-in-the-wall Thai place in Hell’s Kitchen for its fantastic basics, like the green papaya salad. “I always get their pad kee mao (drunken flat rice noodles). Pro tip: It’s BYOB. (792 9th Av.)

Café Un Deux Trois

Who says: Bill Yosses, chef/owner of Palais by Perfect Pie.

This charming French cafe has been intact since 1977. “It’s next to the Belasco Theatre where we served a four-course dinner on stage for the Broadway show ‘Network’ with Bryan Cranston,” says Yosses. “Every Sunday, we would take the team there for preshow brunch. The chicken club sandwich is delicious and — even more important — quickly served.” (123 W. 44th St.)

The Bar at the Lambs Club

Who says: Judy Joo, chef and author of “Korean Soul Food.”

“For a proper cocktail in a sophisticated setting, I go to Geoffrey Zakarian’s upstairs Bar at the Lambs Club. My order? A martini or their famous Gold Rush. This is the perfect place to relax on a cold winter’s evening before or after a show. I will always nibble on the curried bar nuts, little meatballs, and Gruyère gougères.” (132 W. 44th St.)

Havana Central

Who says: Harold Villarosa, executive chef of the Stand.

The powerful combination of Cuban cocktails and food animates this huge space. “It’s the homey cooking,” says Villarosa of the appeal. He orders chilled shrimp ceviche with tostones followed by pork chops topped with mango salsa over a bed of mashed yuca. “The pineapple glaze on the pork chops makes the pork extremely juicy, and adds an explosion of flavor from sweet to slightly tart.” (151 W. 46th St.)

Dim Sum Palace

Who says: Nick Accardi, chef/owner of Tavola.

Dim sum dominates, but there’s also a solid menu of Chinese menu classics — congee, black bean-sauced seafood, kung pao chicken, etc. Ac­cardi’s go-to is the lobster with ginger and scallion, plus snow pea shoots. “It doesn’t feel like it’s a complete meal without them,” he says. (334 W. 46th St.)

Carmine’s

Who says: Andy Kitko, executive chef of Oceans.

Every white cloth-covered table in the place is stacked with platters of Italian-American classics; what’s notable is that the food is actually good. “I love the eggplant parm,” says Kitko. “It’s massive and layered with very thin slices of eggplant — many, many layers, like a Lady M crêpe cake! — all topped with gooey mozzarella. Sometimes I order it on Seamless so I can have it delivered to my house. Just that, nothing else.” (200 W. 44th St.)

Jimmy’s Corner

Who says: Dale Talde, chef/partner at Goosefeather in Tarrytown, N.Y.

There’s no ornate bar or fixtures, no $20 cocktails. Owner Jimmy Glenn was a prizefighter and trainer, and the walls of his darkly lit bar are plastered with boxing pictures. “It has that perfect dive-bar character and personality that many Times Square places desperately lack. It’s truly a New York joint for New Yorkers,” says Talde. (140 W. 44th St.)